Piers Morgan opens hospice shop in Uckfield
Crowds gathered on Saturday (18th November) to see Piers Morgan cut the ribbon at St Peter & St James Hospice new shop.
Piers is a local resident of Newick and has been patron for the charity for a number of years.
Also in attendance was the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Giles York, Mimms Davis MP and Jackie Love , Mayor of Uckfield.
Shop and Hospice staff gathered to greet the guests, celebrate the opening and to help raise awareness of the Hospice services in the local community. Piers gave a short speech prior to cutting the ribbon:
“I can't believe how much of the £6 Million per year needed to run the Hospice you need to raise each year, we all ought to be campaigning to increase the amount of Government funding the charity receives, we will all need places like this Hospice as we get older.”
The hospice has 10 shops across the community it serves which all raise vital funds for the charity. If you would like to find out more about the hospice or to support its current Christmas appeal visit stpjhospice.org