Piers Morgan opens hospice shop in Uckfield

St Peter & St James Hospice were delighted to welcome their patron Piers Morgan to officially launch their new Uckfield shop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crowds gathered on Saturday (18th November) to see Piers Morgan cut the ribbon at St Peter & St James Hospice new shop.

Piers is a local resident of Newick and has been patron for the charity for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in attendance was the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Giles York, Mimms Davis MP and Jackie Love , Mayor of Uckfield.

Piers with Hospice Nurses and Volunteer

Shop and Hospice staff gathered to greet the guests, celebrate the opening and to help raise awareness of the Hospice services in the local community. Piers gave a short speech prior to cutting the ribbon:

“I can't believe how much of the £6 Million per year needed to run the Hospice you need to raise each year, we all ought to be campaigning to increase the amount of Government funding the charity receives, we will all need places like this Hospice as we get older.”