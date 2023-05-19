Edit Account-Sign Out
Pilgrims cycle to Worthing - it's closer than Walsingham!

Friday morning saw the end of a tandem pilgrimage to Worthing by the chief executive of the charity that runs the Koinonia Christian care home in Winchester Road.

By Sarah Whelan-McCreaContributor
Published 19th May 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:20 BST
Stephen and Susan Hammersley leave Koinonia for the next leg of their pilgrimage.Stephen and Susan Hammersley leave Koinonia for the next leg of their pilgrimage.
Stephen and Susan Hammersley leave Koinonia for the next leg of their pilgrimage.

Stephen Hammersley CBE said: “A pilgrimage is a journey with a purpose, and we have come to Koinonia to celebrate the value of the people who live and work here and to learn from and listen to their wisdom and experience.”

John Manea who manages the home said “ At Koinonia we live with each other as family, and we work hard to encourage people to contribute to life in the home and sharing views on the important things in life with our CEO is part of that.”

Susan Hammersley said: “I am glad that Worthing is closer than Walsingham, because I am already saddle sore!”

Stephen and his co-pilot Susan enjoyed some much-needed refreshments and encouragement as they set off for another 50-mile pilgrimage taking greetings from Koinonia to one of the charity’s homes in Surrey.