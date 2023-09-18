Planet Golf Eastbourne celebrates 18 months trading

On Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October, Rich, Liz and the team launch their new 'Ace the Acer' challenge and invite minigolfers to celebrate 18 months of small business trading with them for just £6pp.

Planet Golf Eastbourne was founded by Richard, a local parent who spotted a need for affordable, all weather activites for children and families in the Sovereign Harbour area of Eastbourne. After months of planning the Rich and the team opened the doors to Planet Golf on 2nd April 2022.

Rich says "We are now 18 months into our Planet Golf journey and we are very proud of that, starting a new business in a cost of living crisis hasn't been without challenges so we are determined to celebrate this milestone"

"We have a several initiatives in place to provide the best possible value, including loyalty cards and the same day second round free offer that has been in place since last year and will remain in place for the foreseeable future. I’m so pleased that this has become a standard at Planet Golf. Some players even take advantage of the fantastic cafes, restaurants and businesses at The Waterfront, and then return for a second game.’

Richard Bolt - Director, Planet Golf

Venue Manager Liz says "We are really excited about our 18 month celebration weekend. We are constantly evolving and making changes to the course and it seemed fitting that we launch a new feature to mark the occasion, so we invite you all to come down and take on the new 'Ace the Acer' challenge - you're going to love it!"