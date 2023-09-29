BREAKING
Planning permission granted for affordable housing and small business units in Rye

The directors of The Rye Partnership are delighted to announce that after much work behind the scenes, we have been granted planning permission by Rother District Council for the development of a number of small business units and affordable houses at our fisheries’ site.
By Becca Collier-CookContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST
We extend our appreciation to all our partners for their support in reaching this stage and look forward to delivering the project in line with our business plan.

This work leads on from our 2022 AGM, where we presented a business plan outlining our priorities for the next four years, mainly focusing on developing the fisheries’ site and Tilling Green Community Centre.

The Rye Partnership is steadfast in our commitment to providing affordable housing in the Rye area, and this development represents significant progress towards that goal. We are excited to take this crucial step forward, and we will continue working diligently to ensure this project's success.

Aerial image of Rye - Planning permission granted for affordable housing in RyeAerial image of Rye - Planning permission granted for affordable housing in Rye
Aerial image of Rye - Planning permission granted for affordable housing in Rye

Ian Ross, Vice Chairman of The Rye Partnership said: "We are delighted to announce the granting of planning permission by Rother District Council for the development of small business units and houses at our fisheries' site.

This achievement is the result of tireless efforts from our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our partners. We are grateful for their commitment and collaboration, as this milestone brings us closer to delivering our vision as outlined in our business plan.

At The Rye Partnership, our mission is to make affordable housing a reality in Rye. With this planning permission, we are one step closer to fulfilling this critical need in our community.”

Related topics:Planning permissionRyeAGM
