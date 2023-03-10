Plans afoot to refurbish five public toilets in Chichester

Chichester District Council is moving forward with a project to refurbish five public conveniences across the Chichester District.

The Market Cross in Chichester

The project, which is expected to involve an investment of around £700,000, will focus on five sites that have been chosen based on a variety of factors. These include public and partner feedback, as well as the level of use.The public conveniences that have been identified for refurbishment are: Priory Park, Chichester; East Beach, Selsey; Tower Street, Chichester; Bosham Lane, Bosham; and Market Road, Chichester.

“We’ve been busy working on the plans for the design and layout of these sites and are really keen to progress this project as quickly as possible so that people can start to benefit from the updated facilities,” says Cllr Tony Dignum, Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council.“As soon as we have the estimate for the total cost of the project, we can move to the next phase and go out to tender for the work. We’ll be looking for the successful company to start work in late summer, with the overall programme finished in the early Autumn.

“Quality facilities and public areas are vital and contribute to a positive lasting impression of the district. This is a key aim within the visions that have been developed for our city and towns.