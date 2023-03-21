Bellway South London has submitted plans to build 180 new homes in the West Sussex village of Ashington.

The housebuilder hopes to deliver the new properties on a plot of land to the west of Ashington CE Primary School, accessed off Church Lane.

The proposals include 117 new homes for private sale and 63 affordable properties available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership, with a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

The project would also include allotments, a sports pavilion, two sports pitches – an artificial turf Multi-Use Games Area and a natural turf pitch – and retained woodland.

An aerial image over Ashington highlights the land subject to a planning consent being granted which Bellway intends to deliver new housing on

Following public consultation, a planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council.

Daniel Bradbury, managing director of Bellway South London, said: “This site is allocated for housing in the Ashington Neighbourhood Plan and would deliver 180 much-needed new homes to the area. We have been engaging with Horsham District Council and Ashington Parish Council to try to produce a plan that would help meet the specific needs of the local housing market.

“This development will provide a wide range of housing for a variety of purchasers including first-time buyers, growing families and people downsizing after retirement. More than a third of the properties being delivered on the development will be affordable homes to allow local people who can’t afford to buy their own home secure a new property close to their support network of family and friends.”

As part of the development, Bellway South London would contribute around £2.25million in Community Infrastructure Levy to improve local services and facilities, with around a quarter of this allocated to Ashington Parish Council.

Daniel said: “Bellway is a socially-responsible developer and as such, we see our role as not only to build new houses but also to help better the daily lives of new and existing residents alike, with the Community Infrastructure Levy helping to finance projects which will improve services in the area.

“We are aiming to deliver a sustainable development which will embrace its rural surroundings and blend in seamlessly with the existing character of the village. The site will see the retention of a large area of woodland in the west of the site and a tree belt to the north of the development.

“The landscaping scheme maintains and enhances the existing mature boundaries and internal hedgerows and trees to provide a green framework and strong sense of place.

“This development is designed to encourage residents to connect with the nature on their doorstep with allotments available to help people to grow their own vegetables. In addition, local wildlife will be protected, with bird and bat boxes providing roosting and nesting opportunities.”

Bellway South London is building new homes across West Sussex, Surrey and South London – visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-london for more information.

