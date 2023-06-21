Knockhatch Adventure Park is thrilled to announce plans for a new Lemur Enclosure, an immersive habitat dedicated to the conservation and protection of these endangered primates.

The new exhibit aims to raise awareness about the critical endangerment of lemurs while providing an engaging experience for visitors.

Lemurs, found exclusively on the island of Madagascar, face severe threats due to habitat destruction, illegal hunting, and climate change. The Lemur Enclosure at Knockhatch Adventure Park will be an essential step towards safeguarding these unique animals for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This spacious enclosure, designed in collaboration with conservation experts, will provide them with a safe and stimulating environment. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the lemurs up close, gaining a deeper understanding of their behaviour, social structure, and the challenges they face in the wild.

Knockhatch Keepers Sophie Beer & Mark Joyes. Photo: knockhatch.com

Knockhatch Adventure Park has partnered with Sussex businesses in the design and furnishing the enclosure. Pump House Designs, Battle, created the architects impressions of the enclosures and Marlow Ropes, Hailsham, have donated rope for the lemurs to traverse.

Emma Donovan, of Marlow Ropes, said: “We’re delighted to be able to lend support to our nearby neighbours Knockhatch in the supply of ropes for their highly anticipated new Lemur Enclosure. Working with businesses and charities in the local community is very important to us all here at Marlow Ropes with our own rope-making Hailsham heritage going back over 200 years. Our ropes are used in space and power elite sailing race teams all around the world, and now we’re pleased to see that Knockhatch’s lemurs will also experience some of our rope-making magic.”

The Lemur Enclosure at Knockhatch Adventure Park will be an exciting addition to the park's commitment to wildlife conservation and education. Visitors will learn about the efforts being made to protect lemurs and how they can contribute to these vital initiatives.For more information, please visit knockhatch.com

Knockhatch keepers Sophie Beer & Mark Joyes. Photo: knockhatch.com

Ring tailed Lemur. Photo: knockhatch.com