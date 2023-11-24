Plans for new retirement apartments in Hassocks - live consultation link

Churchill Retirement Living is preparing a planning application for a new independent retirement living development in Hassocks, and is asking local people to share their feedback.

The proposal seeks to redevelop a site on Keymer Road in Hassocks, creating circa 41 attractive, high quality retirement apartments. It is specially designed for local over 60s who want to carry on living independently as they get older whilst enjoying the safety, support and social life that comes with being part of a retirement living community.

Apartment Owners would have the benefits of safety, security and peace of mind, with a Lodge Manager, a 24 hour Careline, Owners’ Lounge and a Guest Suite for visiting friends and family, all in beautifully landscaped grounds.

A typical warm and sociable Owners' Lounge at a Churchill Retirement Living development

Plans for the development will be available for public viewing through this live consultation link from Friday 24th November to Sunday 3rd December 2023: https://consultwithyou.co.uk/churchill/hassocks. Feedback can be left using the feedback form on the website.

A Churchill Retirement Living spokesperson said: “Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, local jobs, and increasing high street spend as it brings regular shoppers closer to the village centre.

"Our proposed development would help improve the health and wellbeing of those who live there and meet the housing needs of many older people in Hassocks and the surrounding area. Our plans to regenerate this previously developed site will also help to reduce the need for greenfield development to meet the urgent demand for new homes in the local area.

"As we prepare to submit a formal planning application, we are keen to gather feedback and give local people the opportunity to have their say on these exciting plans.”

The proposed development would bring around £318,000 per year of extra spending to the local high street. It would also help to generate around £187,000 of savings each year for local health and social care services by enabling older people to enjoy a healthier, safer and more independent lifestyle.