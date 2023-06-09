Plans to add up to three floors to a Worthing shopping centre to provide 42 flats have been approved by the borough council.

The application from Cayuga Developments Ltd for the Montague Quarter, in Liverpool Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (June 7).

Officers have worked for more than a year with the architect and Historic England to make the original plans more acceptable.

This included reducing the number of flats from 50, the removal of one storey and the lowering of the proposed roof.

Montague Centre plans

The southern end of the development will include a two-storey wing of flats looking onto the arcaded section of Liverpool Street in one direction and towards Liverpool Gardens beyond the Frink Heads in the other.

The central section will be a largely three-storey wing of flats facing onto the pedestrianised part of Liverpool Street (north of the glazed arcade) and onto the rear of Alexander Terrace, with a single storey added in one small area.

The northern end, above TK Maxx, will have a three-storey extension wrapped around a new internal courtyard.

The development will include no affordable housing, with officers agreeing it would not be financially viable, but the applicant offered £50,000 to go towards affordable housing elsewhere in the borough.

Another £97,000 was offered for open space and recreation facilities in the borough.

But the committee agreed the figures should be reversed.