“Plant a tree for your children’s future”, says Chichester councillor

Liberal Democrat-run Chichester District Council has announced that it is extending its successful tree-planting scheme through to 2024. The scheme is part of the council's ambition to tackle climate change and support the district's wildlife and environmental resilience.

Cllr Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester District urges everyone who hasn’t yet accessed this scheme to do so to help achieve the district’s environmental goals.

Since launching in January 2021, nearly 25,000 trees have been planted across the district with the aim of restocking felled areas and increasing wildlife habitats.

“This is an amazing initiative with community action at its heart. The loss of trees has been felt across the breadth of Chichester constituency, from ash die back on the South Downs to the coastal erosion experienced at Chichester Harbour AONB, which is also being negatively impacted by the persistent sewage discharges by Southern Water. What this scheme provides is a tangible way for residents to take action and positively impact the local environment,” said Jess Brown-Fuller.

Jess Brown-Fuller helps build aa better future for her children

“I encourage everyone who hasn’t already made use of this scheme to get involved and take action to create a brighter future for our children.” Said Brown-Fuller.