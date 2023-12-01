“Plant a tree for your children’s future”, says Chichester councillor
Cllr Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester District urges everyone who hasn’t yet accessed this scheme to do so to help achieve the district’s environmental goals.
Since launching in January 2021, nearly 25,000 trees have been planted across the district with the aim of restocking felled areas and increasing wildlife habitats.
“This is an amazing initiative with community action at its heart. The loss of trees has been felt across the breadth of Chichester constituency, from ash die back on the South Downs to the coastal erosion experienced at Chichester Harbour AONB, which is also being negatively impacted by the persistent sewage discharges by Southern Water. What this scheme provides is a tangible way for residents to take action and positively impact the local environment,” said Jess Brown-Fuller.
“I encourage everyone who hasn’t already made use of this scheme to get involved and take action to create a brighter future for our children.” Said Brown-Fuller.
If you are interested in progressing a tree-planting project - whether it is a community initiative or on private land, Get involved by emailing [email protected] or calling 012432 521161 and the Tree Project Officer will be pleased to help.