Plaque to honour soldiers from the West Indies

A blue plaque will be unveiled in Seaford on Monday (March 12) to celebrate the British West Indies Regiment.

In 1914, at the outbreak fi the First World War, many West Indian men left the colonies to enlist in the British Army and were recruited into British regiments.

The 1st Battalion of the British West Indies Regiment was formed at Seaford in September 1915.

It consisted of men from British Guiana (A Company), Trinidad (B Company), Trinidad and St Vincent (C Company), and Grenada and Barbados (D Company).

The regiment’s battalions saw service in East Africa, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, France and Italy.

The plaque unveiling will take place at Seaford Railway Station at 12 noon on Monday.

The event has been organised by the Nubian Jak Community Trust, with support from Seaford Town Council, Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council.