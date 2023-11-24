Plastic Free Eastbourne AGM
Our Annual General Meeting takes place in January 2024. Everyone is welcome!
This Annual General Meeting will be taking place in the Court Room of the Town Hall. At this event, our Mayor, our Flagship Employer, our Bookkeeper and our Community Leader will all update the meeting of our progress towards achieving our goal: a single-use plastic free Eastbourne.
To this end, our Annual Report will be shared. Everyone is invited.
Please email or phone as an RSVP should you wish to attend: 07971 909454 or [email protected]