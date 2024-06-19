Platform One students take centre stage at the Isle of Wight Festival
David Pontin, Education Director at Platform One said: “Our partnership with the Isle of Wight Festival is so significant. The Platform One Stage in the main arena hosts over 45 acts and to have our degree students performing on stage is just incredible. The Isle of Wight Festival is globally-renowned and this is a fantastic opportunity for our students to showcase their skills to a potential audience of thousands this weekend. It’s particularly exciting for Marnie Marie who won the 2024 Wight Noize competition and who will be opening the Main Stage this Sunday.”
Platform One music students competed in the 2024 Wight Noize music industry showcase back in April to win a place on stage at the Isle of Wight festival. The six finalists, who included Ruby, Georgia Nicole, Five Degrees North, Jaded, Chum? and Marnie Marie, all performed a 20-minute set of original material in front of industry experts.
All of the finalists will perform on the Platform One Stage in the main arena over the weekend.
Dr Mark Mason, Vice-Chancellor (Student Experience) at the University of Chichester added: “The University is delighted that our wonderful Platform One Commercial Music degree students will have an opportunity to play at the world-famous Isle of Wight Festival this year. We value highly our close and long-standing academic partnership with Platform One who deliver a superb range of programmes and a high-quality experience for their students. We look forward to many future years of Platform One students performing at the festival.”
For more announcements and information on the Platform One Stage, follow them on social media @platformoneiow.
