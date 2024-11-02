Platinum Champion attends Merryweather return

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean formed part of the delegation to welcome the return of the Merryweather to Bexhill on sea.

Bexhill Museum is now the proud home of the Merryweather which was the original fire appliance serving the urban district council of Bexhill In 1895.

The fire appliance which would have been pulled by working horses (Shire) provided services to Bexhill for nearly 30 years before it was retired from service in 1925.

A joint project between the volunteers of Bexhill Museum and East Sussex Fire And Rescue Service supported by Bexhill Town Council saw the Merryweather lovingly restored and returned to Bexhill on sea.

The lovingly restored Merryweather fire appliance.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "The return of the Merryweather is a great tribute to Bexhill on sea, it pays homage to those firefighters of the past and those currently in the fire service safeguarding the lives of people and property.

"What an amazing result created from multi agency collaboration, partnership working and finally the passion, dedication and commitment of volunteers who lovingly restored the appliance to an incredible standard."