Playing Jack's best mate on the Crawley panto stage

Erin Armstrong is looking forward to returning to the role of Jess, Jack Trott’s best mate in Jack and the Beanstalk, this year’s panto at the Hawth in Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The panto runs from December 13-January 5.

Erin played the role last year in Shrewsbury and is delighted to return to it: “She helps Jack with his confidence and helps him fulfil his potential. She is very brave and she's quite outspoken. She is not afraid to stand up for herself and call out the baddies. But she's also very kind and thinks about her friends.

“Last year was my panto debut. I used to do youth theatre up in Scotland where I'm from but last year was my first professional one. And that was also Jack and the Beanstalk so this is Jess take two but it's a different cast and it'll be a different script though I think it is going to be quite similar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in that sense it's good to have been there before: “It gives you an understanding of the character. Last year was a real-eye opener just being part of a panto production so it is good to have had the experience and to know that it is just so fast-paced. You have to pick up everything so quickly but it was a great team to be around and I'm already getting the vibe that it's going to be just as good this year. Once you get to the show, you just have to go for it.

“I did a show at the Edinburgh Fringe that Paul Hendy directed and in a way that was my panto audition. He asked if I'd like to come down and do panto. I’d always wanted to do it, but it just hadn’t worked out for me in the past. I was just so grateful especially that it was (producers) Evolution because they've got such a good reputation.”

And she learned plenty: “I learned that you've got to look after yourself and prioritise sleeping times. You're so busy and you want to do all the socialising and all that. I didn't overdo it last year but it is so intense and there are colds flying around so you know that you've really got to look after yourself.

“And on stage we got the lights and the sound and just being in front of an audience is such a huge thrill. You've got them right there in front of you and you feed off their energy. It’s Christmas time and everyone is up for a laugh and even if things don't go right, then it's fine. If you're on TV you can maybe do the scene again but you obviously can't in panto and in a way that's all part of the fun of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin lives in Glasgow and is looking forward to her Christmas down south: “I went to Crawley this year for the first time in April. It was my husband's best friend 30th birthday and he lives in Crawley so it was good to know what it's like and I’ll be staying with friends for panto which is nice. Last year I found my own digs and that was great but it's nice to know that I have got somewhere sorted already and it will be lovely.”