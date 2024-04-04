Plumpton College students to compete in show garden competition at BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plumpton College will go head to head with Merrist Wood College in Guildford and Capel Manor College in Enfield, North London. Award-winning garden designer, Cherry Carmen, a BBC Gardeners’ World Live Gold medallist, will mentor the competing college teams as they create budget-friendly garden designs with the theme, ‘Gardening in a Challenging Climate’.

Plumpton College’s entry, Hort Couture - Less is More, is a fashion-inspired courtyard garden featuring upcycled highlights that include a catwalk path made from recycled rubber and buttons, a green wall system made using denim pockets, clothes rail climbers and coat hanger sculptures, and an irrigation system made using leftover yarn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Tremlett, Head of Horticultural Division at Immediate Live, organisers of the BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair, said: “It’s fantastic to see the next generation of landscapers and horticulturists tackling such an important theme in such creative ways. We can’t wait to see the College competition gardens in situ at Beaulieu. They’re sure to inspire visitors with some wonderful ideas to take home. No matter what size garden or level of gardening experience you have, it’s impossible to spend a day at the Spring Fair without feeling inspired.”

Plumpton College design

The BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair takes place at Beaulieu from 3-5 May, and is a celebration of the start of the spring gardening and growing season. Highlights include inspiring showcase gardens and floral displays, achievable ideas to try at home, workshops and demonstrations, the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine stage featuring TV presenters and Magazine editors, the new Get Growing stage, tips and advice from plant experts, garden tours, plants and garden shopping, children’s activities, and tempting food and drink at the Good Food Market.