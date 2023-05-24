Edit Account-Sign Out
Podcast focuses on Chichester's cycling community

A new podcast season that launched earlier this month focuses on the cycling community in Chichester.
By Clare MansellContributor
Published 24th May 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:04 BST
Bike Tales is available on all podcast apps or at storysolutions.net/biketales

Bike Tales which is published by Chichester-based audio producer Clare Mansell is putting the West Sussex city under the microscope for its second season.

Clare spent two years living in Ottawa in Canada and was so impressed by the active travel infrastructure in the city, that she recorded a 10-part podcast series about it.

Back on the south coast, she was frustrated to see little progress towards sustainable transport in Chichester.

In season two she talks to campaigners, cyclists and councillors about their experiences on bikes in Chichester and what the future might hold for the city.

You can find Bike Tales in your favourite podcast app or at storysolutions.net/biketales

