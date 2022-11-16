Polegate charity grants 18th birthday wishes with help from housebuilder

Polegate-based Children with Cancer Fund has been supported with a £1,000 donation from Barratt Homes.

Children with Cancer Fund Polegate team at their head office

The funding will be put towards the charity’s service users’ 18th birthday celebrations, ensuring their diagnosis does not hinder them from enjoying this key milestone with their loved ones.

The charity currently supports more than130 families and offers children and the families of children with cancer access to a range of services, providing smaller everyday treats to larger and further afield experiences.

Previous 18th birthday celebrations have included Amazon vouchers, a garden tent with lighting and furnishings and range of technology gifts.

Issy Taylor-Gallardo at Children with Cancer Fund , adds: “This generous donation of £1,000 from Barratt Southern Counties will go a long way in supporting children with cancer and their families, and will go towards funding special 18th birthday wishes for the young people we work with.”

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “This donation is a very special one as it will ensure Children with Cancer Fund can continue with its fantastic work in providing a strong support network for families in Eastbourne.

"Turning 18 years old is an exciting celebration and one that should not be stressful for families to organise, so we hope our donation will help take this pressure off and enable everyone to focus on spending time with each other instead.”The housebuilder supported Children with Cancer Fund- Polegate using its Community Fund initiative which supports an organisation nearby to its developments every month.

