Polegate couple’s rat fears as uncollected bins overflow

A Polegate couple are worried rats will come to visit after their bins haven’t been emptied in a month.

Allan and Edna Gardener, of Wannock Drive, say their general waste has started to overflow after contractors said they couldn’t get down the road due to an overgrown hedge.

Photo by Jon Rigby

Allan said, “It’s a nightmare. Our bins are overflowing.

“We have had hot weather, the bins smell and we are going to get rats.

“It’s been a month we have been in touch with the council on many occasions and they keep fobbing us off.”

The 74-year-old added, “We have been in touch with them six or seven times and nothing seems to get done.”

The couple say the whole road has been affected.

Edna said, “One lady’s on oxygen and has to rely on somebody to do it. This is not good for her, it’s a shame.”

“Other big vehicles are getting down here, it’s an excuse.

“We have students to stay in the summer, so our rubbish does build up. That’s not good for the students to arrive with our rubbish overflowing.”

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council, which handles the waste collections, said, “We would like to apologies for the delay in some collections on this private road which is due to access issues caused by an overgrown hedge alongside the recreation ground.

“The hedge is maintained by Polegate Town Council and has now been cut back.

“We expect collections to take place this week as scheduled and we have instructed our contractor Kier, to ensure that all outstanding waste is removed.”