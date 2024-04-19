Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 8.30pm yesterday that the A2270 had been blocked both ways.

Photos sent to this newspaper showed a heavy police presence on the Eastbourne Road near the Esso station. The photos show police officers and an ambulance blocking the road with what looks like debris near the pavement.

There have been reports that the air ambulance landed at the scene too. SECAmb has been approached for comment and this story will be updated when more information comes in.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Friday, April 19: “Emergency services were called to Eastbourne Road in Polegate yesterday (April 18) at around 7pm to reports that a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian. A 15-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in their care at this time.

“Enquiries to understand the circumstances of the collision are ongoing. If you witnessed what happened, have dash cam footage or CCTV of the incident, we urge you to make a report. You can contact us via our online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1231 of 18/04.”

1 . Polegate Police and other emergency service workers were seen in Polegate on Thursday night, April 18, after reports of a collision Photo: Dan Jessup

2 . Polegate Police and other emergency service workers were seen in Polegate on Thursday night, April 18, after reports of a collision Photo: Dan Jessup

3 . Polegate Police and other emergency service workers were seen in Polegate on Thursday night, April 18, after reports of a collision Photo: Dan Jessup