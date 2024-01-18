Polegate Drama Group receive funding ahead of pantomime

Polegate Drama group have received a grant from Polegate Town Council ahead of their pantomime which starts this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town’s drama group have successfully received £750 from the Town Council, which will aid the group to replace lighting equipment coming to the end of its life after twenty years.

The new lighting will also use less energy and therefore has environmental benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of Polegate Drama Ryan Tate said: “On behalf of the group I am sincerely thankful for the amazing grant from the Town Council which will help us to continue putting on our productions which entertain hundreds of local people each year.”

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with cast members

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “I’m really pleased the council agreed to support the drama group.

"The team put on some fantastic professional performances that not only entertain our residents but bring others into the town.

"The group have some exciting plans for this year and I look forward to seeing their pantomime next week.”