Polegate Drama Group receive funding ahead of pantomime

Polegate Drama group have received a grant from Polegate Town Council ahead of their pantomime which starts this week.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
The town’s drama group have successfully received £750 from the Town Council, which will aid the group to replace lighting equipment coming to the end of its life after twenty years.

The new lighting will also use less energy and therefore has environmental benefits.

Chairman of Polegate Drama Ryan Tate said: “On behalf of the group I am sincerely thankful for the amazing grant from the Town Council which will help us to continue putting on our productions which entertain hundreds of local people each year.”

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with cast members Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with cast members
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “I’m really pleased the council agreed to support the drama group.

"The team put on some fantastic professional performances that not only entertain our residents but bring others into the town.

"The group have some exciting plans for this year and I look forward to seeing their pantomime next week.”

Polegate Drama groups 52nd pantomime Robin Crusoe and the Pirates runs from 20th to 28th at Polegate Community Centre and tickets can be purchased fromwww.polegatedramagroup.com

