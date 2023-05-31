Polegate elects a new town mayor

At Polegate Town Councils annual statutory meeting, the Town Council elected a new Mayor – Cllr Dan Dunbar, the youngest Mayor ever elected in the town.

Cllr Dan Dunbar

He was elected along with Cllr James Heward as the new Deputy Mayor.

On being appointed as Polegate’s mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I’m delighted that my fellow elected councillors have shown their confidence in myself by electing me into this role. I am proud to be able to serve the Polegate residents as their Town Mayor.

"I look forward to continuing my contributions to the Council’s future achievements and leading the council in completing objectives in our business plan.”

Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “In terms of my role as Town Mayor, I feel honoured to represent the people of Polegate and look forward to meeting members of the local community at future civic engagements, whilst helping to raise the profile of Polegate including local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations who all work tirelessly for the benefit of local people and our Town.”

Cllr Dunbar said he is “always pleased to attend local events, particularly those of a charitable nature”.