Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Polegate elects a new town mayor

At Polegate Town Councils annual statutory meeting, the Town Council elected a new Mayor – Cllr Dan Dunbar, the youngest Mayor ever elected in the town.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:58 BST
Cllr Dan DunbarCllr Dan Dunbar
Cllr Dan Dunbar

He was elected along with Cllr James Heward as the new Deputy Mayor.

On being appointed as Polegate’s mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I’m delighted that my fellow elected councillors have shown their confidence in myself by electing me into this role. I am proud to be able to serve the Polegate residents as their Town Mayor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I look forward to continuing my contributions to the Council’s future achievements and leading the council in completing objectives in our business plan.”

Most Popular

Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “In terms of my role as Town Mayor, I feel honoured to represent the people of Polegate and look forward to meeting members of the local community at future civic engagements, whilst helping to raise the profile of Polegate including local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations who all work tirelessly for the benefit of local people and our Town.”

Cllr Dunbar said he is “always pleased to attend local events, particularly those of a charitable nature”.

If you would like the Mayor to attend an event, please contact the Town Hall on 01323 488114 or via email to [email protected]

Related topics:PolegateTown CouncilDeputy MayorTown MayorCouncil