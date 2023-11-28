Polegate gets ready for Christmas with official lights switch-on

The Christmas lights in Polegate were officially turned on during a seasonal gift market on Friday by the town’s Mayor, Cllr Dan Dunbar.

On Friday 24th a Christmas gift market popped up in the town, the charity event was hosted by the Polegate Community Foundation who raised over £300 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Polegate based charity You Raise Me Up.

The event saw eighteen stool holders take part in the market along with live music from Eastbourne Rock Choir and Hailsham FM.

During the event a large crowd gathered for the integral count down for the turning on of the Christmas lights.

The towns Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I am feel very honoured to be the Towns Mayor and was privileged to lead the countdown and turn on the town’s Christmas lights.