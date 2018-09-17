Polegate man tackles a 200 mile bike ride

Polegate man Stephen Ash, is preparing for an epic charity bike ride from London to Amsterdam.

Mr Ash, who works at QualitySolicitors Barwells in Seaford, is undertaking the approximate 200 mile journey in order to raise money for the company’s charity partner Barnardo’s.

Mr Ash will travel along many scenic coastal routes as he leaves the picturesque countryside of rural England behind and crosses the Channel to navigate a network of canals, cobbled streets and wonderful architecture as he heads to his destination in Amsterdam.

He has already surpassed his fundraising target of £1,200 to raise close to £1,400.

Mr Ash will be doing several warm-up static bike rides at Barwells’ Seaford, Eastbourne and Halisham branches to promote the ride ahead of the Amsterdam leg on September 21 and 22.

Stephen said: “Whilst I love my job, having a ‘desk job’ means my greatest daily physical challenge is having to walk up two flights of stairs to the accounts department.

“It’s time to get off my comfy chair and give myself a physical challenge. The last time I rode a bike I couldn’t even grow a beard; many years later I have one and it’s going grey.”

“This challenge could possibly be the one of the hardest things I’ve ever undertaken, but if it helps support the great work that Barnardo’s does for vulnerable children and young people across the country, it will be worth every mile.”

Sue Westbury, senior relationships manager for Barnardo’s, said: “We run over 1,060 vital services across the UK, including counselling for children who have been abused, fostering and adoption services, vocational training and disability inclusion groups,”

“Every Barnardo’s service is different but each believes in the potential in every child and young person, no matter who they are, what they have done or what they have been through.

“Thanks to our supporters such as Stephen, last year Barnardo’s was able to support over 300,000 young children, young adults and families, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to Stephen for taking on this amazing challenge.”

More information on how to donate can be found on: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephenashbarwells.