Lightning Fibre started rolling out ‘fibre to the premises’ in Eastbourne from Oct 2020, and can now connect homes and businesses to its symmetric Full Fibre network in Polegate with the launch of the new ‘primary node cabinet’, ‘unveiled’ by Cllr Dunbar in his capacity of Town Mayor.

The Worshipful the Mayor of Polegate, Councillor Dan Dunbar, commented, “I’m impressed by this company’s community focus, and delighted to welcome a brand new, locally-operated network to our town. Despite the inevitable disruption of an infrastructure project of this scale, Lightning Fibre engaged with the Town Council, ward councillors and local residents when issues arose, and worked quickly to rectify any problems. Full Fibre is the fastest and most reliable broadband technology, and I’m pleased Polegate is at the forefront of the ‘broadband revolution’ currently underway across Britain.”