The festive party hosted by the mayor saw seventy local people gather for the festive extravaganza. Which included a marvellous magic show from Marco’s Magic and joyous musical performances from Steve Dunnett. A charity auction and raffle were also held for the mayor’s chosen charity Eastbourne Area Community First Responders.

Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate said “It is a complete privilege to serve as the Town’s Mayor and an honour to host this festive event which so many look forward to attending. My thanks go to all who attending and our team at Polegate Town Council for making the afternoon a success”.