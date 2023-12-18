Polegate Mayor hosts festive Tea Party
On Friday 15th December Polegate Mayor, Cllr Dan Dunbar hosted a Christmas tea party for residents of the town.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festive party hosted by the mayor saw seventy local people gather for the festive extravaganza. Which included a marvellous magic show from Marco’s Magic and joyous musical performances from Steve Dunnett. A charity auction and raffle were also held for the mayor’s chosen charity Eastbourne Area Community First Responders.