Polegate Mayor supports charity coffee morning
This morning (Friday September 29) Polegate Mayor attended a charity coffee morning in the town raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Today coffee mornings were held across the country supporting Macmillan and in Polegate the event was arranged and hosted by Haines and Sons funeral directors.
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I was pleased to be able to attend the coffee morning supporting such a worthwhile charity.
"I was pleased to hear how the local community had been and supported the event and my thanks goes to the staff at Haines for their hospitality.”