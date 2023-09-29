BREAKING
Polegate Mayor supports charity coffee morning

This morning (Friday September 29) Polegate Mayor attended a charity coffee morning in the town raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Cllr Dunbar at charity coffee morning
Cllr Dunbar at charity coffee morning

Today coffee mornings were held across the country supporting Macmillan and in Polegate the event was arranged and hosted by Haines and Sons funeral directors.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I was pleased to be able to attend the coffee morning supporting such a worthwhile charity.

"I was pleased to hear how the local community had been and supported the event and my thanks goes to the staff at Haines for their hospitality.”

