Polegate Mayor visits miniature railway
Polegate and District Model Engineering Club who run the railway at the Town Councils recreational ground at Brighting Road, put on the special service where the track was decorated with Christmas Lights and decorations.
Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate said “Often described as the towns best kept secret the miniature railway is a great attraction to the town. I was pleased to recently visit them to see their special event, I was pleased to be able to make them a donation of £150 from my Mayors fund.”
A spokesperson for Polegate and District Model Engineering Club said “We thank Cllr Dunbar for coming to support us and highlighting what we do. We are extremely grateful for the Mayors donation towards our running costs. We will be back next year at Easter and send our best wishes for Christmas and 2024 to all our club members and supporters.”