Polegate Mayor visits miniature railway

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar has visited the towns very own miniature railway as part of its Christmas special running event.

Polegate and District Model Engineering Club who run the railway at the Town Councils recreational ground at Brighting Road, put on the special service where the track was decorated with Christmas Lights and decorations.

Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate said “Often described as the towns best kept secret the miniature railway is a great attraction to the town. I was pleased to recently visit them to see their special event, I was pleased to be able to make them a donation of £150 from my Mayors fund.”

