Polegate promises spring colour

Volunteers have assisted Polegate Town Council in planting 1,500 giant flowering yellow crocus at its recreational ground on Wannock Road as part of a bigger planting scheme which has seen 3,500 bulbs planted there this Autumn.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar who chairs the council’s flower group said “Residents have told us about the enjoyment of seeing our floral display gives them. This new planting scheme promises to be a floral delight for years to come and I’m excited to see this in the spring”.