Polegate road safety scheme seeks new volunteers.

Community Speedwatch is looking for volunteers to help join the local community scheme based in Polegate. This is a vital role in helping to reduce anti-social driving and helping to prevent death and injury on our roads.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
Community Speedwatch is a national initiative where active members of the local communities join with the support of the Police to monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices.

Vehicles exceeding the speed limit are referred to the Police with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speeds.

Cllr Dan Dunbar who leads the Polegate group said: “The use of community Speedwatch helps us to achieve a safer community for our residents.

Polegate Speedwatch volunteers with their local Wealden PCSO.Polegate Speedwatch volunteers with their local Wealden PCSO.
Polegate Speedwatch volunteers with their local Wealden PCSO.

"The four aims of the scheme are to reduce death and injury on the roads, reduce the speed of vehicles to the speed limit, increase public awareness of inappropriate speed and to improve the quality of life for local communities.”

To find out more about the scheme or to join please visit: www.communityspeedwatch.org

