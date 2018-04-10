Polegate takeaway is recognised in prestigious award

A Polegate takeaway has been highly commended in the prestigious Tiffin Cup.

The Viceroy in Grand Parade was honoured by judges with the accolade and just missed out on representing the region in this year’s Grand Final.

Local MP Maria Caulfield, who nominated the popular Indian Restaurant, congratulated its achievement.

She said, “I am delighted The Viceroy Polegate has been Highly Commended in the Tiffin Cup.

“It is unfortunate that they did not manage to reach the Grand Final, but it is such a prestigious award and to be honoured in this way is a testament to the fantastic efforts of all of the staff.”

The Viceroy will receive a certificate and embroidered Tiffin Cup 2018 apron to mark their achievement in this year’s competition.

The Tiffin Cup Champion will be chosen from a shortlist of 12 restaurants, each representing their region of Britain, in a Grand Final cook-off in the House of Commons.