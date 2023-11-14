Polegate Town Council and Cuckmere Buses continue their strong partnership for New Year's Day Service
They also operate summer leisure services and offer private hire facilities. They provide special annual services for International Tennis in Eastbourne, and the Charleston festivals. They offer a New Years Day service which has been part grant funded by Polegate Town Council.
The Mayor, Councillor Dan Dunbar, and Deputy Mayor, Councillor James Heward, met with Mr. Phillip Ayres of Cuckmere Buses to inform him of the larger grant from Polegate Town Council towards the New Years Day service. This collaboration aims to bolster the New Year's Day service, benefitting the residents of Polegate.
Highlighting Polegate Town Council's dedication to community welfare, the Council is pleased to announce a significant donation to support and enhance the New Year's Day service.
For those who value planning ahead, the timetable is now available. This proactive approach allows residents to organise their schedules with ease and take full advantage of the community service.
Polegate Town Council is committed to fostering partnerships that contribute to the betterment of our community. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Cuckmere buses who run this service and to residents for their continued support in using it.
Mr Ayres thanked the Mayor on behalf of Cuckmere buses, saying: "It makes a great deal of difference to the people in the Polegate Hailsham are on getting a New Years day Service."