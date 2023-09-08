Polegate welcomes visitors from its German twin town, Appen

BREAKING
On Thursday afternoon Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar welcomed to the town a group of residents from Appen, Germany. The town’s were both twinned in 1981 and this was their first visit back to Polegate after the Covid pandemic.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar welcomed Marco Stahr (Group Leader) his wife Cindy and their friends and colleagues back to Polegate and hosted a welcoming reception at the town hall.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “On behalf of Polegate Town Council, as Mayor, I was delighted to welcome our guests to our town and in recognition of our friendship I was pleased to present them with one of my own photographs of Polegate and its surroundings.”

Polegate Twinning Association was formed in 1981 following the East Sussex County Council’s decision to have links with the district of Kreis Pinneberg (near Hamburg) in Germany. Polegate was the first to seize the opportunity, twinning with Appen.

Polegate TwinningPolegate Twinning
In 1991 Polegate also twinned with Saintry-sur-Seine, a small town in the Isle-de-France region of France close by Corbeil-Essonnes, South of Paris, on the Seine. Town Twinning’s primary aim is to promote international friendship.

