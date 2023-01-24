Polegate's £1,000 Lottery funding boost for litter picking initiative

The Polegate Community Foundation is celebrating after being awarded £1,000 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Dan Dunbar, Nathan Dunbar, Maggie Piper pictured with a cheque

The Polegate Community Foundation will use their funding to develop the ‘Keeping Polegate Clean’ initiative, a community litter picking strategy designed to reduce the amount of litter on the streets of Polegate.

This new National Lottery funding will enable event organisers to provide all equipment necessary for more local volunteers giving back their time to their community by joining various litter picking events whilst ensuring volunteer’s safety is of upmost priority.National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. The National Lottery Community Fund distributes a share of this to projects to support people and communities to prosper and thrive.

Nathan Dunbar, founder and head of events at the Polegate Community Foundation said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can increase, improve, and enhance the work we do in our surrounding communities, making a big difference to people’slives.”