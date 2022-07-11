Police and firefighters called to St Leonards road after ‘deliberate ignition’

The fire, on Hollington Old Lane, was extinguished by fire services after police received a report at 6.15pm.
Police are now appealing for information about the cause of the ‘deliberate ignition’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a deliberate ignition on Hollington Old Lane in St. Leonards-on-Sea at about 6.15pm on Sunday July 10. The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt.“Anyone with any information can contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 1050 of 10/07.”
A spokesperson for ESFRS added: “We were called at 6.32pm on July 10 to attend a fire in the open on Hollington Old Lane. Crews from Hastings attended and used a fire bucket to extinguish a small fire in the open. The incident was handed over to Sussex Police and we left the scene at 18:40.”