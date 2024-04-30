Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash on West Sussex road

FATAL CRASH HORSHAM RD PETWORTH

On Monday, April 29, a traffic incident in Petworth had seen a road closed as police investigated. An air ambulance was also on the scene, with an eyewitness saying the situation was ‘serious’.

Petworth Town Council also released a statement on their Facebook page on the day, which said: “We have been advised that Sussex Police have closed the A272 Horsham Road from the roundabout at North Street / Stonemason's Pub heading towards Fox Hill & Wisborough Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, April 30 (Today), Sussex Police released a statement about what had happened, including the news that this had been a fatal incident. The statement said: “The collision on the A272 Horsham Road happened near Fox Hill at about 7.50 am on Monday, April 29. A 74-year-old man from Reigate, Surrey, driving a white Porsche, was treated by paramedics, but tragically was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fatal crash in Petworth.

"His next of kin have been informed. A 65-year-old man from Midhurst, driving a white BMW, sustained serious injuries and was taken to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester where he is stable.

“Police are investigating the collision which is believed to have involved four vehicles. The other two vehicles were a black BMW and a white Audi. The drivers of both those vehicles were not injured.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. This includes anyone with CCTV in the area, and anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles in the area at the time.”