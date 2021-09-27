Police appeal for witnesses to serious collision on Ringmer A26
Emergency services responded to a serious collision in A26 Uckfield Road, Ringmer, at around 3.45pm on Sunday (September 26).
Monday, 27th September 2021, 7:39 am
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 8:57 am
A motorcyclist is reported to have been involved in a collision with two cars.
The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.
No further information is available at this time.
Anybody who witnessed the collision or has any dash cam footage which could help with enquiries can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Anchor