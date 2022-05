Officers were called to Spitalfield Lane before 3pm today (Wednesday, May 18) where a car appears to have been involved in a collision.

Traffic is slow and queuing along the road, according to traffic reports.

Motorists are seeing delays from the New Park Road roundabout up to Adelaide Road.

A picture of the incident

A picture shows what appears to be small silver Honda with damage to the driver side door.