Police concerned for missing Lewes man
A 71-year-old man has gone missing from Lewes.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:45 pm
Rex Hawkes was last seen on December 15 at 10.30am when he drove away in his Jaguar car, police confirmed.
A police spokesperson said officers are ‘concerned for his welfare’.
He is described by police as being 5’8” tall with short brown hair which is greying at the sides and having a stocky build. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.
Anyone who has seen Rex or knows where he is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 408 of 17/12.