Police concerned for missing Lewes man

A 71-year-old man has gone missing from Lewes.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:45 pm

Rex Hawkes was last seen on December 15 at 10.30am when he drove away in his Jaguar car, police confirmed.

A police spokesperson said officers are ‘concerned for his welfare’.

He is described by police as being 5’8” tall with short brown hair which is greying at the sides and having a stocky build. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Missing Rex Hawkes. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211220-154230001

Anyone who has seen Rex or knows where he is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 408 of 17/12.

