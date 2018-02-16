Police concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old

Police are searching for teenager Blu Dwight King, who is missing from Golden Cross near Hailsham.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the area at about 1.20am today (Friday, February 16), and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Blu is described as black, about 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with a short black afro and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, black jeans, and white and silver Nike trainers with a red tick.

It is believed Blu may be in the immediate area, however he also has links to Kent and Lewisham in London.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately.