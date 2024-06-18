Witnesses reported a large police presence at the park off Woodstock Close this morning (Tuesday June 18).
Armed police and forensic experts are still on the scene. A crew from South East Ambulance Service also attended.
Sussex Police have now issued a statement. A spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident near Woodstock Close Play Park, Horsham, at around 8.30am today (18 June).
“An increased police presence remains in the area at this time.”
Armed officers have arrived at the scene off Woodstock Close, Horsham Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL
Forensic experts at the scene in Horsham Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL
Police at the scene off Woodstock Close, Horsham Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL
A play park off Woodstock Close, Horsham, has been cordoned off by police amid an emergency incident Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL