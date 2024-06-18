Police cordon off play park in Horsham amid emergency incident: Forensics and armed police at the scene: Police issue statement

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST
Police have cordoned off a play park amid an emergency incident in Horsham.

Witnesses reported a large police presence at the park off Woodstock Close this morning (Tuesday June 18).

Armed police and forensic experts are still on the scene. A crew from South East Ambulance Service also attended.

Sussex Police have now issued a statement. A spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident near Woodstock Close Play Park, Horsham, at around 8.30am today (18 June).

“An increased police presence remains in the area at this time.”

Armed officers have arrived at the scene off Woodstock Close, Horsham

1. Police cordon off Horsham play park

Armed officers have arrived at the scene off Woodstock Close, Horsham Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Forensic experts at the scene in Horsham

2. Police cordon off Horsham play park

Forensic experts at the scene in Horsham Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Police at the scene off Woodstock Close, Horsham

3. Police cordon off Horsham play park

Police at the scene off Woodstock Close, Horsham Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

A play park off Woodstock Close, Horsham, has been cordoned off by police amid an emergency incident

4. Police cordon off Horsham play park

A play park off Woodstock Close, Horsham, has been cordoned off by police amid an emergency incident Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex PoliceEmergency services