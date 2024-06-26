Police & Crime Commissioner calls for ‘stolen valour’ to be made a criminal offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne is repeating her call for ‘stolen valour’ to be made a criminal offence after the Northamptonshire Chief Constable, Nick Adderley, was found guilty of gross misconduct for lying about serving in the Falklands War. Nick Adderley also wore a campaign medal that he was not awarded.

Currently, those who lie about serving in the military can only be prosecuted under fraud legislation and it must be proven that their claims helped them to secure financial advantage.

With her husband having served in the Falklands War as an artilleryman at just 19 years old and having spoken to war veterans who have put their lives on the line to save others, PCC Bourne has called ‘stolen valour’ a “reprehensible crime” and wants to see it become a standalone offence where people face fines and jail time.

Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “For a senior police leader to consistently make false claims about his military career is shameful and disrespectful to those who actually served in combat, including my husband who actually did serve in the Falklands conflict.

“Restoring public confidence in policing requires police leaders to display integrity and honesty and lead by example. This is a shameful day.

“The first duty of a Chief Constable is the safety of the public which makes Nick Adderley’s behaviour all the more shocking and distasteful to the families of those who lost their lives to keep our country safe.