Police hunt man after he absconds Chichester court

Sussex Police has issued an urgent appeal to the public for information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Ashkaan Kalhory.

Kalhory was due to stand trial over drugs and vehicle offences in Chichester recently. Police have not yet confirmed the date of the trial.

He is a former Saltdean resident and is said to have links to Brighton and Hove.

Chichester Crown Court

Sussex Police issued an appeal this afternoon (Friday, July 8): “Police are appealing for information to locate a man who has absconded from court in Chichester.

“Ashkaan Kalhory, also known as Ashley Khan, 30, formerly of Rodmell Avenue, Saltdean, was to stand trial accused of drugs and vehicle offences in Sussex.

“But he has not returned to court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 47220123780.”