Sussex Police has launched and investigation after 54 dogs and two horses were seized from a home in Chichester this week.

The Rural Crime Team for the force took the animals following reports they were being kept in inadequate living conditions in Hambrook, Chichester.

Officers together with the RSPCA and the local authority carried out a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act.

Following a search of the address on Tuesday (18 April), the dogs including puppies some of which were just a day old were seized along with two horses after they were examined by vet who attended the scene and concluded that they were not being adequately cared for.

Police tape stock image

An investigation is ongoing and a 57-year-old man will be interviewed voluntarily in connection with animal welfare offences in the next week.

Sergeant Tom Carter from the Rural Crime Team said: “We seized a large quantity of dogs and two horses in a poor condition with a variety of untreated medical conditions. These are now being cared for while we carry out a thorough investigation.”