Police launch urgent appeal for 26 year-old missing from Crawley

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 26 year-old man missing from Crawley.

By Sam Pole
Published 8th May 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:18 BST

Sussex Police said in a statement: “We are still searching for Usamah Waheed, who is missing from Crawley.“Usamah, 26, is 6’4” and of a large build.“He was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday wearing a grey tracksuit with a black t-shirt.“If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting 0001 of 03/05.“Mum says please come home.”

