Sussex Police said in a statement: “We are still searching for Usamah Waheed, who is missing from Crawley.“Usamah, 26, is 6’4” and of a large build.“He was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday wearing a grey tracksuit with a black t-shirt.“If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting 0001 of 03/05.“Mum says please come home.”