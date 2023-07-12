In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Bethany, 17, who is missing from Hastings.“Bethany is described as 5’0” with blonde hair usually worn in a ponytail. She was last seen at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (July 11) wearing a black cropped sweatshirt with a logo in the middle, and black leggings.“Officers believe that she may be staying in a tent in the Old Town area of Hastings.“If you see Bethany, or have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting 1750 of 11/07.”