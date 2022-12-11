Police officer sustains injuries following road collision in Eastbourne

A police officer has sustained minor injuries following a road traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday (December 11) morning.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “A police car responding to assist colleagues was in collision with an Audi A3 vehicle in Cavendish Place with the junction of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on Sunday, December 11 at 2.09am.

"Three occupants of the Audi went to hospital to be checked over having sustained minor injuries.

