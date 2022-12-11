Edit Account-Sign Out
Police officer sustains injuries following road collision in Eastbourne

A police officer has sustained minor injuries following a road traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday (December 11) morning.

By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 1:35pm
In a statement Sussex Police said: “A police car responding to assist colleagues was in collision with an Audi A3 vehicle in Cavendish Place with the junction of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on Sunday, December 11 at 2.09am.

"Three occupants of the Audi went to hospital to be checked over having sustained minor injuries.

"One police officer in the car suffered minor injuries while the other was uninjured. The road was closed for vehicle recovery to take place. An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of the collision.”

