Police release statement as they investigate 'serious' vehicle collision on road in West Sussex - air ambulance on scene

An incident has taken place in Petworth on Monday, April 29.

Today (Monday, April 29), a traffic incident in West Sussex has seen a road closed as police investigate. Horsham road on the outer part of Petworth is said to be where the incident took place. An air ambulance is now on the scene as well.

An eyewitness at the scene said the situation is ‘serious’. Petworth Town Council have also released a statement on their Facebook page, which reads: “We have been advised that Sussex Police have closed the A272 Horsham Road from the roundabout at North Street / Stonemason's Pub heading towards Fox Hill & Wisborough Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have no further details at the current time but will provide an update as & when we do. You may wish to seek alternative routes."

Police at the scene at an incident that happened in Petworth.

Sussex police have released a statement, which says: “ Emergency services are responding to a road traffic collision in Horsham Road, Petworth, this morning. Officers were called shortly before 8am to the collision.