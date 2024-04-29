Police release statement as they investigate 'serious' vehicle collision on road in West Sussex - air ambulance on scene
Today (Monday, April 29), a traffic incident in West Sussex has seen a road closed as police investigate. Horsham road on the outer part of Petworth is said to be where the incident took place. An air ambulance is now on the scene as well.
An eyewitness at the scene said the situation is ‘serious’. Petworth Town Council have also released a statement on their Facebook page, which reads: “We have been advised that Sussex Police have closed the A272 Horsham Road from the roundabout at North Street / Stonemason's Pub heading towards Fox Hill & Wisborough Green.
"We have no further details at the current time but will provide an update as & when we do. You may wish to seek alternative routes."
Sussex police have released a statement, which says: “ Emergency services are responding to a road traffic collision in Horsham Road, Petworth, this morning. Officers were called shortly before 8am to the collision.
“Road closures will be in place while this incident is dealt with.Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to find alternative routes. Further updates will be provided in due course.”
