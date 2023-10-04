Police respond to report of man with knife making threats in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to following a reports of a man wielding a knife in Langney Road on Monday, October 2.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a man with a knife making threats in Langney Road, Eastbourne at around 9.30pm on Monday, 2 October.
“A further incident in Pevensey Road was also reported at 9.40pm.
“There were no injuries reported.
“An extensive area search was conducted but there was no trace of the suspect.
“The suspect is described as a 5’7” white male of stocky build, with brown hair and red tear drops tattooed under his right eye. He was wearing a blue raincoat.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage is asked to report it online or via 101 quoting 1408 of 02/10.”