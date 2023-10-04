BREAKING
Police respond to report of man with knife making threats in Eastbourne

Police officers in Eastbourne responded to reports of a man ‘with a knife making threats’ on Monday night.
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Officers were called to following a reports of a man wielding a knife in Langney Road on Monday, October 2.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a man with a knife making threats in Langney Road, Eastbourne at around 9.30pm on Monday, 2 October.

“A further incident in Pevensey Road was also reported at 9.40pm.

Police officers in Eastbourne responded to reports of a man ‘with a knife making threats’ on Monday night.Police officers in Eastbourne responded to reports of a man ‘with a knife making threats’ on Monday night.
“There were no injuries reported.

“An extensive area search was conducted but there was no trace of the suspect.

“The suspect is described as a 5’7” white male of stocky build, with brown hair and red tear drops tattooed under his right eye. He was wearing a blue raincoat.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage is asked to report it online or via 101 quoting 1408 of 02/10.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police