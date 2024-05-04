Police are searching for a missing teenager from West Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Barry, 16, who is missing from Walberton.

“He was last seen at around 10.15pm and is believed to be wearing black jeans, a dark hooded top with light blue lining in the hood, and black and white trainers.

“Barry is slim and is 5’6”.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...