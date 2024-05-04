Police search for teenager, 16, missing from West Sussex
Police are searching for a teenager who has gone missing from West Sussex.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Barry, 16, who is missing from Walberton.
“He was last seen at around 10.15pm and is believed to be wearing black jeans, a dark hooded top with light blue lining in the hood, and black and white trainers.
“Barry is slim and is 5’6”.
"If you see Barry, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 276 of 04/05.”
